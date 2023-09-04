Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1765 and closed at ₹1759.6. The stock had a high of ₹1779 and a low of ₹1754.3. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at ₹352,031.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2063 and the 52-week low was ₹1644.2. The stock had a trading volume of 89,011 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.