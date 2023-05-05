Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read.Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:19 AM ISTLivemint
The open price of Kotak Bank in the current session was ₹1935.05, with a high of ₹1950.95 and a low of ₹1922.2.
Kotak Bank's stock opened at ₹1935.05 and closed at ₹1930.8 on the last trading day, with a high of ₹1950.95 and a low of ₹1922.2. Its market cap stands at ₹386127.0 crore, and its 52-week high and low are ₹1997 and ₹1630, respectively. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the bank's volume was 30632 shares.
05 May 2023, 08:19:55 AM IST
Kotak Bank trading at ₹1943.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹1930.8
On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank witnessed a total BSE volume of 30632 shares with a closing price of ₹1930.8.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!