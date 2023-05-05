Hello User
Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Livemint
Kotak Bank

The open price of Kotak Bank in the current session was 1935.05, with a high of 1950.95 and a low of 1922.2.

Kotak Bank's stock opened at 1935.05 and closed at 1930.8 on the last trading day, with a high of 1950.95 and a low of 1922.2. Its market cap stands at 386127.0 crore, and its 52-week high and low are 1997 and 1630, respectively. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the bank's volume was 30632 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:19 AM IST Kotak Bank trading at ₹1943.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹1930.8

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank witnessed a total BSE volume of 30632 shares with a closing price of 1930.8.

