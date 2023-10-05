Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1719.95 and closed at ₹1726.05. The stock's high for the day was ₹1727.6, while the low was ₹1709.15. The market capitalization of the bank was recorded at ₹342,427.88 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹2063, and the 52-week low was ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 26,648 shares.
05 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST
