Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Stocks Surge in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 1733.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1745 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1742.3 and closed at 1737. The highest price during the day was 1744.95, while the lowest price was 1730. The market capitalization of the bank stands at 344240.5 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, while the 52-week low is 1644.2. The trading volume on the BSE was 121,395 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1745, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1733.65

As per the given data, the current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1745 with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 11.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 11.35 points or 0.65% from its previous value.

06 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1737 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank had a BSE volume of 121,395 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,737.

