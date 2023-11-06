Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Stocks Surge in Today's Trading

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1742.3 and closed at ₹1737. The highest price during the day was ₹1744.95, while the lowest price was ₹1730. The market capitalization of the bank stands at ₹344240.5 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, while the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The trading volume on the BSE was 121,395 shares.
As per the given data, the current stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1745 with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 11.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 11.35 points or 0.65% from its previous value.
