Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's Stock Sees Positive Movement

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 1722.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1734.1 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1730 and closed at 1722.95. The stock reached a high of 1746.5 and a low of 1721.6. The market capitalization of the bank is 344,643.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, while the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 41,834 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1734.1, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1722.95

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1734.1. There has been a 0.65% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 11.15.

06 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1722.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Kotak Bank had a BSE volume of 41,834 shares and closed at a price of 1,722.95.

