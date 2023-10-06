Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's Stock Sees Positive Movement

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1730 and closed at ₹1722.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1746.5 and a low of ₹1721.6. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹344,643.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, while the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 41,834 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST
Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1734.1, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1722.95
The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1734.1. There has been a 0.65% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 11.15.
06 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1722.95 on last trading day
On the last day, Kotak Bank had a BSE volume of 41,834 shares and closed at a price of ₹1,722.95.