Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank stocks rise in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 1770.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1771.1 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1763.1 and closed at 1762.4. The stock reached a high of 1782.5 and a low of 1763.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 351,937.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, while the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 73,705 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1771.1, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1770.95

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1771.1. There has been a small percent change of 0.01, indicating a minimal change in the stock's value. The net change is 0.15, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a small positive movement.

06 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Kotak Bank Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Kotak Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.68%
3 Months-13.7%
6 Months1.15%
YTD-3.08%
1 Year-8.61%
06 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1770.8, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1762.4

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1770.8 with a net change of 8.4 and a percent change of 0.48. This means that the stock has increased by 8.4 points or 0.48% from its previous closing price.

06 Sep 2023, 08:26 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1762.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank on the BSE had a volume of 73,705 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,762.4.

