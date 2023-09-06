Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank stocks rise in trading today

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1763.1 and closed at ₹1762.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1782.5 and a low of ₹1763.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹351,937.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, while the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 73,705 shares.
The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1771.1. There has been a small percent change of 0.01, indicating a minimal change in the stock's value. The net change is 0.15, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a small positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.68%
|3 Months
|-13.7%
|6 Months
|1.15%
|YTD
|-3.08%
|1 Year
|-8.61%
The current stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1770.8 with a net change of 8.4 and a percent change of 0.48. This means that the stock has increased by 8.4 points or 0.48% from its previous closing price.
On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank on the BSE had a volume of 73,705 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,762.4.
