Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:48 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 1839.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1835.2 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1832.3 and closed at 1824.65. The stock reached a high of 1843 and a low of 1812.6. The market capitalization of the bank is 365,536.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063 and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 69,551 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:48 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1835.2, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1839.25

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1835.2. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.05, suggesting a decrease of 4.05.

Click here for Kotak Bank Dividend

07 Aug 2023, 10:34 AM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1834.5, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹1839.25

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1834.5. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.75, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 4.75 rupees.

07 Aug 2023, 10:19 AM IST Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1836.25, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1839.25

The current price of Kotak Bank stock is 1836.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3, suggesting a decrease of 3. Overall, the stock price of Kotak Bank has seen a small decline.

07 Aug 2023, 10:05 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1834.8, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1839.25

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1834.8 with a percent change of -0.24. The net change is -4.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.24% and the net change is a decrease of 4.45 points.

07 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1833.1, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1839.25

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1833.1, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The net change in the stock price is -6.15. This data suggests that the stock price of Kotak Bank has decreased slightly, resulting in a negative percent change.

Click here for Kotak Bank Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Kotak Bank Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1833, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹1839.25

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1833. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.25, indicating a decrease of 6.25 rupees.

07 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1835.1, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1839.25

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is at 1835.1. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -4.15, meaning that the stock has declined by 4.15.

07 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1839.25, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹1824.65

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1839.25 with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 14.6. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.8% and the price has risen by 14.6.

07 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1824.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 69,551 shares, with a closing price of 1824.65.

