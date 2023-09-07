Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

On the last day, the opening price of Kotak Bank was ₹1775.7 and the closing price was ₹1770.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1777.55, while the lowest price was ₹1760.8. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹353,160.12 crore. The 52-week high for Kotak Bank is ₹2063 and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 29,479 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.