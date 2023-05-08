Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Kotak Bank Shares on the Rise
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Kotak Bank Shares on the Rise

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:23 AM IST Livemint
Kotak BankPremium
Kotak Bank

Kotak Bank opened at 1930, reached a high of 1968 and a low of 1922.3 in the current session.

Kotak Bank's stock opened at 1930 and closed at 1928.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1968, and the low was 1922.3. The market capitalization of the bank was 3,89,613.41 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock had a high of 1997 and a low of 1630. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, 25,198 shares were traded on the day.

08 May 2023, 11:23:40 AM IST

Kotak Bank trading at ₹1956.8, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹1928.35

As of the latest update, Kotak Bank's stock price is 1956.8, showing a 1.48% increase. The net change in price is 28.45.

08 May 2023, 11:01:02 AM IST

Kotak Bank closed at ₹1928.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank had a BSE volume of 25348 shares with a closing price of 1928.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout