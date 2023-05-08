Kotak Bank Shares on the Rise

1 min read.Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:23 AM ISTLivemint
Kotak Bank opened at ₹1930, reached a high of ₹1968 and a low of ₹1922.3 in the current session.
Kotak Bank's stock opened at ₹1930 and closed at ₹1928.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1968, and the low was ₹1922.3. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹3,89,613.41 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock had a high of ₹1997 and a low of ₹1630. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, 25,198 shares were traded on the day.
08 May 2023, 11:23:40 AM IST
Kotak Bank trading at ₹1956.8, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹1928.35
As of the latest update, Kotak Bank's stock price is ₹1956.8, showing a 1.48% increase. The net change in price is ₹28.45.
08 May 2023, 11:01:02 AM IST
Kotak Bank closed at ₹1928.35 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank had a BSE volume of 25348 shares with a closing price of ₹1928.35.
