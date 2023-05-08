Kotak Bank Shares on the Rise

Kotak Bank's stock opened at ₹1930 and closed at ₹1928.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1968, and the low was ₹1922.3. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹3,89,613.41 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock had a high of ₹1997 and a low of ₹1630. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, 25,198 shares were traded on the day.