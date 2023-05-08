Hello User
Kotak Bank Shares on the Rise

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:23 AM IST Livemint
Kotak Bank

Kotak Bank opened at 1930, reached a high of 1968 and a low of 1922.3 in the current session.

Kotak Bank's stock opened at 1930 and closed at 1928.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1968, and the low was 1922.3. The market capitalization of the bank was 3,89,613.41 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock had a high of 1997 and a low of 1630. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, 25,198 shares were traded on the day.

08 May 2023, 11:23 AM IST Kotak Bank trading at ₹1956.8, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹1928.35

As of the latest update, Kotak Bank's stock price is 1956.8, showing a 1.48% increase. The net change in price is 28.45.

08 May 2023, 11:01 AM IST Kotak Bank closed at ₹1928.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank had a BSE volume of 25348 shares with a closing price of 1928.35.

