Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 1770.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1788.95 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, the opening price of Kotak Bank was 1773.05 and the closing price was 1770.55. The highest price reached during the day was 1792, while the lowest price was 1764.75. The market capitalization of the bank is 355,545.06 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 2063 and 1644.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 144,542 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1770.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank had a volume of 144,542 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1770.55.

