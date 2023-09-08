Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

On the last day, the opening price of Kotak Bank was ₹1773.05 and the closing price was ₹1770.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1792, while the lowest price was ₹1764.75. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹355,545.06 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹2063 and ₹1644.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 144,542 shares.

