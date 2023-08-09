Hello User
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank stock falls in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:37 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 1827.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1820.4 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1828.05 and closed at 1831.35. The highest price reached during the day was 1842.6, while the lowest price was 1822.6. The market capitalization of the bank is 363,290.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,140 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 10:37 AM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1820.4, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹1827.95

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1820.4. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.55, which means that the stock has decreased by 7.55.

09 Aug 2023, 10:15 AM IST Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1820.8, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹1827.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1820.8. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.15, suggesting a decline of 7.15 in the stock price.

09 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1824.9, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1827.95

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1824.9 with a net change of -3.05, representing a percent change of -0.17. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

09 Aug 2023, 09:49 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1825, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1827.95

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1825, with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -2.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.16% and the net change is a decrease of 2.95.

09 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1823.3, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1827.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1823.3. It has experienced a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -4.65, indicating a decrease of 4.65.

09 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Kotak Bank Live Updates

09 Aug 2023, 09:20 AM IST Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1827.2, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹1827.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1827.2. There has been a percent change of -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.75, suggesting a decrease of 0.75 in the stock price.

09 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1827.95, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1831.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1827.95. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.4, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 3.4.

09 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1831.35 yesterday

On the last day, Kotak Bank had a volume of 32,140 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 1831.35 per share.

