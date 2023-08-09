Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank stock falls in trading today

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1828.05 and closed at ₹1831.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1842.6, while the lowest price was ₹1822.6. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹363,290.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,140 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.