LIVE UPDATES

Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank shares slide in trading session

4 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 1743.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1731.9 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak BankPremium
Kotak Bank

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank opened at 1749.95 and closed at 1734.1. The stock reached a high of 1749.95 and a low of 1731. The market capitalization of the bank is 346,293.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063 and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 238,662 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:12:15 AM IST

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1740.0 as against previous close of 1748.9

Kotak Bank, currently trading at a spot price of 1730.95, has a bid price of 1737.1 and an offer price of 1737.65. The offer quantity stands at 400, while the bid quantity is 800. The stock has an open interest of 34,072,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 10:10:01 AM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock today was 1710.05, while the high price reached was 1732.95.

09 Oct 2023, 09:55:27 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1731.9, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹1743.9

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1731.9. There has been a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -12. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.69% and the net change is a decrease of 12.

09 Oct 2023, 09:55:22 AM IST

Kotak Bank Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:16:14 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1729.7, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹1743.9

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1729.7. There has been a percent change of -0.81, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.2, which means that the stock has decreased by 14.2. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

09 Oct 2023, 08:13:34 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1734.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Kotak Bank was 238,662 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1734.1.

