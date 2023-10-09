Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank shares slide in trading session

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1749.95 and closed at ₹1734.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1749.95 and a low of ₹1731. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹346,293.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063 and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 238,662 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.