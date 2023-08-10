Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM ISTLivemint
Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 1827.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1827 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of Kotak Bank was ₹1829.05, while the close price was ₹1827.95. The stock had a high of ₹1833.95 and a low of ₹1817.65. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹363,101.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 17,991 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:22:13 AM IST
