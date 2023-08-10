Hello User
Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 1827.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1827 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, the open price of Kotak Bank was 1829.05, while the close price was 1827.95. The stock had a high of 1833.95 and a low of 1817.65. The market capitalization of the bank is 363,101.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 17,991 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1827.95 yesterday

On the last day, Kotak Bank had a BSE volume of 17,991 shares with a closing price of 1827.95.

