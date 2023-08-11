comScore
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Stocks Dip in Trading

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 1800.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1785.55 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank opened at 1825 and closed at 1830.3. The highest price reached during the day was 1832, while the lowest price was 1796.75. The market capitalization of the bank is 357,814.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The trading volume on the BSE was 37,798 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:44:01 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1785.55, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1800.4

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1785.55, with a percent change of -0.82 and a net change of -14.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.82% and the net change in the price is -14.85.

11 Aug 2023, 09:38:12 AM IST

Kotak Bank Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.23%
3 Months-13.32%
6 Months1.69%
YTD-1.44%
1 Year-1.5%
11 Aug 2023, 09:32:05 AM IST

Kotak Bank Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:01:46 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1800.4, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹1830.3

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1800.4, with a percent change of -1.63 and a net change of -29.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.63% and has dropped by 29.9 points.

11 Aug 2023, 08:00:41 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1830.3 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank on the BSE recorded a volume of 37,798 shares. The closing price for the day was 1830.3.

