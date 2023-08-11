Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Stocks Dip in Trading

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1825 and closed at ₹1830.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1832, while the lowest price was ₹1796.75. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹357,814.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The trading volume on the BSE was 37,798 shares.
The current stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1785.55, with a percent change of -0.82 and a net change of -14.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.82% and the net change in the price is -14.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.23%
|3 Months
|-13.32%
|6 Months
|1.69%
|YTD
|-1.44%
|1 Year
|-1.5%
The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1800.4, with a percent change of -1.63 and a net change of -29.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.63% and has dropped by 29.9 points.
On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank on the BSE recorded a volume of 37,798 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1830.3.
