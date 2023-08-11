Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Stocks Dip in Trading

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1825 and closed at ₹1830.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1832, while the lowest price was ₹1796.75. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹357,814.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The trading volume on the BSE was 37,798 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.