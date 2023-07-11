comScore
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank closed today at ₹1867.75, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 04:02 PM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 1866.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1867.75 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak BankPremium
Kotak Bank

On the last day, the opening price of Kotak Bank was 1853.55 and the closing price was also 1853.55. The high for the day was 1873.5 and the low was 1845. The market capitalization of the bank is 370823.71 crore. The 52-week high is 2063 and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 57958 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:02:19 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank closed today at ₹1867.75, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

Today, the closing price of Kotak Bank stock was 1867.75, which represents a 0.09% increase from the previous day's closing price of 1866.05. The net change in price was 1.7.

11 Jul 2023, 03:18:51 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1868.15, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1868.15 with a net change of 2.1 and a percent change of 0.11. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 2.1 points or 0.11% compared to the previous trading day.

11 Jul 2023, 03:00:49 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1869.1, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1869.1 with a percent change of 0.16. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.05, suggesting that the stock has increased by 3.05.

11 Jul 2023, 02:50:32 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1871, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1871, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 4.95. This means that the stock has increased by 0.27% and the price has increased by 4.95. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively in the market.

11 Jul 2023, 02:30:11 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1872.55, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1872.55. There has been a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by 6.5.

11 Jul 2023, 02:17:43 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1873.75, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1873.75. There has been a percent change of 0.41, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.7, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the data indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Kotak Bank.

11 Jul 2023, 02:04:46 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1875.9, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1875.9. There has been a 0.53% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.85.

11 Jul 2023, 01:51:24 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1874.75, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1874.75. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 8.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.7 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:36:10 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1879.6, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current price of Kotak Bank stock is 1879.6, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 13.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.73% from its previous price and has gained 13.55 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:19:36 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1883.8, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current price of Kotak Bank stock is 1883.8. The stock has experienced a 0.95 percent increase, with a net change of 17.75.

11 Jul 2023, 01:03:09 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1882.4, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current price of Kotak Bank stock is 1882.4. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.88, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change is 16.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 16.35 points.

11 Jul 2023, 12:51:45 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1881.4, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1881.4, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 15.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.82% and has gained 15.35 points.

11 Jul 2023, 12:40:51 PM IST

11 Jul 2023, 12:34:39 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1881.95, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current price of Kotak Bank stock is 1881.95, with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 15.9. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.85% and has gained 15.9 points. This data indicates that the stock is performing well and is on an upward trend. Investors may view this as a positive sign and may consider buying or holding onto the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 12:16:34 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1883.85, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1883.85, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 17.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.95% or 17.8.

11 Jul 2023, 12:00:54 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1882.45, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1882.45. There has been a 0.88% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 16.4.

11 Jul 2023, 11:45:48 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1883.45, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current price of Kotak Bank stock is 1883.45, which represents a 0.93 percent increase from the previous trading day. The net change is 17.4, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:36:26 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1881.8, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1881.8. There has been a 0.84 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.75.

11 Jul 2023, 11:21:57 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1882.8, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current price of Kotak Bank stock is 1882.8. It has experienced a percent change of 0.9, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change is 16.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 16.75 points. Overall, this data indicates that Kotak Bank stock has shown positive performance.

11 Jul 2023, 11:02:59 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1887.15, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1887.15 with a percent change of 1.13. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 21.1, which means the stock has increased by 21.1 points. Overall, based on this data, it can be inferred that Kotak Bank stock is performing well in the market.

11 Jul 2023, 10:45:52 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1888, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1888, with a percent change of 1.18. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.18% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 21.95, meaning that the stock price has increased by 21.95 from the previous trading session.

11 Jul 2023, 10:35:15 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1889, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1889, with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 22.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.23% or 22.95. Overall, this indicates a positive movement for the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 10:15:46 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1891.45, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current price of Kotak Bank stock is 1891.45, with a percent change of 1.36 and a net change of 25.4. This means that the stock has increased by 1.36% from its previous price and has gained 25.4 points. Overall, this indicates a positive trend for the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 10:04:13 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1883.8, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current price of Kotak Bank stock is 1883.8. There has been a 0.95 percent change in the stock price, with a net increase of 17.75.

11 Jul 2023, 09:48:02 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1884.4, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1884.4 with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 18.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 09:35:26 AM IST

11 Jul 2023, 09:30:04 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1878, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1878. There has been a 0.64 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.95.

11 Jul 2023, 09:15:54 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1873.1, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1873.1 with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 7.05. This means that the stock's price has increased by 0.38% and the net change is 7.05 rupees.

11 Jul 2023, 09:03:40 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1866.05, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹1853.55

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1866.05, with a percentage change of 0.67 and a net change of 12.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.67% or 12.5.

11 Jul 2023, 08:10:01 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1853.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Kotak Bank was 57,958 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1853.55.

