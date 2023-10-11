Hello User
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 2.15 %. The stock closed at 1719.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1756.4 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1729.85 and closed at 1719.35. The stock reached a high of 1768 and a low of 1722. The market capitalization of the bank is 349,075.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, while the 52-week low is 1644.2. The total BSE volume for the day was 72,230 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1756.4, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹1719.35

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1756.4. The stock has experienced a percent change of 2.15, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock's price is 37.05, implying an increase in value.

11 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1719.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Kotak Bank had a trading volume of 72,230 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 1719.35.

