Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1729.85 and closed at ₹1719.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1768 and a low of ₹1722. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹349,075.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, while the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The total BSE volume for the day was 72,230 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1756.4. The stock has experienced a percent change of 2.15, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock's price is ₹37.05, implying an increase in value.
