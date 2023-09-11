Hello User
Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 1788.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1795.45 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, the opening price of Kotak Bank was 1799.85, and the closing price was 1788.95. The high for the day was 1805.7, while the low was 1782.2. The market capitalization of the bank stood at 356836.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2063, and the 52-week low was 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 182,933 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1788.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Kotak Bank had a BSE volume of 182,933 shares with a closing price of 1,788.95.

