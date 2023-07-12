comScore
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank closed today at ₹1878.5, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 04:08 PM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2023, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 1866.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1878.5 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak BankPremium
Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1870 and closed at 1866.05. The highest price during the day was 1893.35, while the lowest price was 1863.75. The market capitalization of the bank is 371,161.53 crore. The 52-week high is 2063 and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 47,222 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:08:50 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank closed today at ₹1878.5, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

Today, the closing price of Kotak Bank stock was 1878.5, which represents a 0.62% increase from yesterday's closing price of 1866.85. The net change in the stock price today was 11.65.

12 Jul 2023, 03:17:17 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1875.9, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1875.9, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 9.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive momentum.

12 Jul 2023, 03:06:20 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1878.4, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1878.4, with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 11.55. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

12 Jul 2023, 02:53:11 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1888, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1888, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 21.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.13% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 21.15.

Click here for Kotak Bank Key Metrics

12 Jul 2023, 02:34:06 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1883.7, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1883.7. There has been a percent change of 0.9, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 16.85, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount.

12 Jul 2023, 02:19:47 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1885.1, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1885.1. There has been a 0.98 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 18.25.

12 Jul 2023, 02:08:18 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1888, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1888, which represents a 1.13% increase from the previous day. This translates to a net change of 21.15.

12 Jul 2023, 01:50:36 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1888, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1888, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 21.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.13% and the net change in price is 21.15.

Click here for Kotak Bank Board Meetings

12 Jul 2023, 01:34:44 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1885.6, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1885.6. There has been a percent change of 1, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 18.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

12 Jul 2023, 01:15:47 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1882.45, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1882.45. There has been a 0.84% increase in the stock price, which translates to a net change of 15.6.

12 Jul 2023, 01:07:05 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1882, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1882, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 15.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.81% and has gained 15.15 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing positively in the market.

12 Jul 2023, 12:48:59 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1879, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1879, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 12.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.65% and the net change in the stock price is 12.15.

Click here for Kotak Bank AGM

12 Jul 2023, 12:37:39 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1878, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1878, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 11.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.6% and there has been a net increase of 11.15. Overall, the stock price of Kotak Bank has seen a positive change.

12 Jul 2023, 12:31:22 PM IST

Kotak Bank Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 12:17:25 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1869.65, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1869.65 with a net change of 2.8, representing a percent change of 0.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:02:21 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1873.35, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1873.35, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 6.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.35% or 6.5 points.

12 Jul 2023, 11:45:12 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1873.3, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1873.3, representing a 0.35 percent increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 6.45, indicating a positive movement.

Click here for Kotak Bank News

12 Jul 2023, 11:30:13 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1878.85, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1878.85. There has been a 0.64% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 12 points.

12 Jul 2023, 11:15:02 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1880, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1880, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 13.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.7% and the net change is a positive 13.15. Overall, this suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 11:06:00 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1881, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1881, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 14.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.76% and the net change in price is 14.15.

12 Jul 2023, 10:45:14 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1879.55, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current price of Kotak Bank stock is 1879.55, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 12.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.68% and has gained 12.7 points.

Click here for Kotak Bank Dividend

12 Jul 2023, 10:32:19 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1876.95, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1876.95. There has been a percent change of 0.54, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 10.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that the stock of Kotak Bank has seen a slight upward trend.

12 Jul 2023, 10:21:37 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1878.7, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1878.7. There has been a percent change of 0.63, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.85, suggesting that the stock has gained 11.85 points. Overall, these numbers suggest that Kotak Bank stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

12 Jul 2023, 10:03:18 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1882.45, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1882.45. There has been a percent change of 0.84, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 15.6, indicating a positive change in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:48:16 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1881.3, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1881.3. There has been a 0.77 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 14.45.

Click here for Kotak Bank Profit Loss

12 Jul 2023, 09:37:24 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1880, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1880, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 13.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.7% and the net change is a positive 13.15. Overall, this indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 09:18:59 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1880.25, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1880.25, with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 13.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.72% and has gained 13.4 points.

12 Jul 2023, 09:06:21 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1867.75, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹1866.05

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1867.75. There has been a 0.09% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.7.

12 Jul 2023, 08:20:36 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1866.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank had a BSE volume of 47,222 shares and closed at a price of 1,866.05.

