Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 1756.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1771.1 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1756.1 and closed at 1756.4. The stock reached a high of 1780 and a low of 1756.1. The market capitalization of the bank is 351,997.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, while the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 76,748 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1756.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 76,748 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1756.4.

