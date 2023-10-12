Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1756.1 and closed at ₹1756.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1780 and a low of ₹1756.1. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹351,997.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, while the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 76,748 shares.
12 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST
