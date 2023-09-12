Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's stocks surge in positive trading session

Hello User
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 1793.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1807.8 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank opened at 1804.5 and closed at 1793.05. The stock reached a high of 1811.7 and a low of 1795.6. The market capitalization of the company is 359,291.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2063 and 1644.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37,390 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1807.8, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹1793.05

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1807.8. There has been a 0.82 percent increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 14.75.

12 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1793.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Kotak Bank was 37,390 shares, with a closing price of 1793.05.

