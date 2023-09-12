Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's stocks surge in positive trading session

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1804.5 and closed at ₹1793.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1811.7 and a low of ₹1795.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹359,291.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2063 and ₹1644.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37,390 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1807.8. There has been a 0.82 percent increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 14.75.
