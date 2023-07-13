comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank closed today at 1869.55, down -0.48% from yesterday's 1878.5
Back

Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank closed today at ₹1869.55, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 1878.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1869.55 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak BankPremium
Kotak Bank

On the last day, the opening price of Kotak Bank was 1868.05 and the closing price was 1866.85. The stock reached a high of 1890 and a low of 1868.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 3,73,297.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063 and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The stock had a trading volume of 59,418 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:06:37 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank closed today at ₹1869.55, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

Today, the closing price of Kotak Bank stock was 1869.55, which represents a decrease of 0.48% compared to yesterday's closing price of 1878.5. The net change for the day was -8.95.

13 Jul 2023, 03:19:42 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1869.65, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

The current price of Kotak Bank stock is 1869.65. There has been a -0.47% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -8.85.

13 Jul 2023, 03:05:24 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1870.1, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that its price is 1870.1. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -8.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 8.4 points.

Click here for Kotak Bank Key Metrics

13 Jul 2023, 02:50:46 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1872, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1872 with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -6.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.35% and has experienced a net decrease of 6.5 points.

13 Jul 2023, 02:33:54 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1877, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that its price is 1877. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.08. The net change in the stock price is -1.5. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:15:16 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1875.6, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1875.6 with a percent change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.9, which means the stock price has decreased by 2.9 points. Overall, the stock price of Kotak Bank has slightly decreased according to the current data.

13 Jul 2023, 02:00:09 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1880, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1880, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 1.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.08% and the net change is positive, indicating a gain of 1.5.

Click here for Kotak Bank Board Meetings

13 Jul 2023, 01:52:09 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1882.85, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1882.85, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 4.35. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.23% and the price has risen by 4.35 points.

13 Jul 2023, 01:32:40 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1878.65, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1878.65. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.15, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:15:54 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1881, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1881. There has been a 0.13 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.5.

13 Jul 2023, 01:01:44 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1883.25, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1883.25. There has been a 0.25 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.75.

Click here for Kotak Bank AGM

13 Jul 2023, 12:52:57 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1879.55, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1879.55 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 1.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:33:54 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1881.2, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

The current data shows that the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1881.2. There has been a 0.14 percent change in its price, resulting in a net change of 2.7.

13 Jul 2023, 12:30:00 PM IST

Kotak Bank Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:16:35 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1883.55, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1883.55 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 5.05. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.27% and the price has increased by 5.05 rupees.

13 Jul 2023, 12:07:37 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1886.1, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1886.1. There has been a 0.4% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 7.6 rupees.

Click here for Kotak Bank News

13 Jul 2023, 11:49:02 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1886.1, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1886.1. There has been a 0.4 percent change, with a net change of 7.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 11:35:23 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1889.65, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1889.65 with a percent change of 0.59. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.59% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 11.15, meaning that the stock has gained 11.15 points since the last trading session.

13 Jul 2023, 11:19:36 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1894.6, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

The current price of Kotak Bank stock is 1894.6, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 16.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.86% and the net change in price is 16.1.

13 Jul 2023, 11:01:44 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1890.8, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1890.8 with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 12.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

Click here for Kotak Bank Dividend

13 Jul 2023, 10:46:00 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1890.8, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows a price of 1890.8 with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 12.3. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.65% and has gained 12.3 points.

13 Jul 2023, 10:32:17 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1890.8, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1890.8, which represents a 0.65% increase. The net change in the stock price is 12.3.

13 Jul 2023, 10:07:00 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1892.2, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1892.2 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 13.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.73% and the price has increased by 13.7 rupees.

13 Jul 2023, 09:47:17 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1896.2, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

The current price of Kotak Bank stock is 1896.2, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 17.7. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.94% or 17.7 points.

Click here for Kotak Bank Profit Loss

13 Jul 2023, 09:31:41 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1893.9, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1893.9. There has been a 0.82% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.4.

13 Jul 2023, 09:15:06 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1890, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1878.5

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1890, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 11.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.61% and has risen by 11.5 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:05:21 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1878.5, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1866.85

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1878.5, with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 11.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 08:00:29 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1866.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank on the BSE had a volume of 59,418 shares and closed at a price of 1866.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout