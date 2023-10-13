Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's Stock Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1773.05 and closed at ₹1771.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹1776, while the low was ₹1761.15. The market capitalization of Kotak Bank is ₹350,238.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 24,157 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1756.6 with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -7.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.41% and the value has decreased by ₹7.25.
