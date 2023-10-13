Hello User
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 1763.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1756.6 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1773.05 and closed at 1771.1. The stock's high for the day was 1776, while the low was 1761.15. The market capitalization of Kotak Bank is 350,238.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 24,157 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1756.6, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹1763.85

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1756.6 with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -7.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.41% and the value has decreased by 7.25.

13 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1771.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Kotak Bank had a BSE volume of 24,157 shares with a closing price of 1771.1.

