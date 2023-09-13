Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1821.75 and closed at ₹1807.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1821.75 and a low of ₹1796.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹359,977.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063 and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 35,379 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1807.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Kotak Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 35,379. The closing price for the stock was ₹1807.8.