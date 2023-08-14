Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank shares drop in trading today

Kotak Bank opened at ₹1790 and closed at ₹1791.9 on the last day. The highest price during the day was ₹1794.6, while the lowest price was ₹1790. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹355,747.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 1202 shares.
Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1789.35, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1791.9
The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1789.35 with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -2.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.14% and there has been a decrease of ₹2.55 in the stock price.
Kotak Bank Live Updates
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK
Kotak Bank Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.56%
|3 Months
|-13.24%
|6 Months
|1.09%
|YTD
|-1.96%
|1 Year
|-3.35%
Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1791.9 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for Kotak Bank was 1207 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1791.9.
