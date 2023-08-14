Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank shares drop in trading today

Kotak Bank opened at ₹1790 and closed at ₹1791.9 on the last day. The highest price during the day was ₹1794.6, while the lowest price was ₹1790. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹355,747.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 1202 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.