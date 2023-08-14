Hello User
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank shares drop in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 1791.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1789.35 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

Kotak Bank opened at 1790 and closed at 1791.9 on the last day. The highest price during the day was 1794.6, while the lowest price was 1790. The market capitalization of the bank is 355,747.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 1202 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1789.35, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1791.9

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1789.35 with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -2.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.14% and there has been a decrease of 2.55 in the stock price.

14 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Kotak Bank Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Kotak Bank Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.56%
3 Months-13.24%
6 Months1.09%
YTD-1.96%
1 Year-3.35%
14 Aug 2023, 09:16 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1791.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Kotak Bank was 1207 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1791.9.

