Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 1824.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1834.95 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1800 and closed at 1811.25. The stock had a high of 1835.55 and a low of 1800. The market capitalization of the bank was 362,521.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2063, while the 52-week low was 1644.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 155,537 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1834.95, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1824.05

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1834.95 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 10.9. This means that the stock has increased by 0.6% and the price has gone up by 10.9 units. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

14 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1811.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Kotak Bank was 155,537 shares, with a closing price of 1,811.25.

