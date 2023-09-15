Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1834.95 and closed at ₹1824.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1834.95, while the lowest was ₹1814.45. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹362,093.71 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹2063 and ₹1644.2 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 33,077 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST
