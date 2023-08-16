Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank shares surge on positive trading day

On the last day, Kotak Bank's open price was ₹1790, close price was ₹1791.9, high was ₹1802, and low was ₹1784.4. Its market capitalization was 356781.45 crores. The 52-week high was ₹2063 and the 52-week low was ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 74609 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1795.2 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 3.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.18% or 3.3 points.
On the last day of trading for Kotak Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 74,609. The closing price for the day was ₹1791.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!