Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 1791.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1795.2 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank's open price was 1790, close price was 1791.9, high was 1802, and low was 1784.4. Its market capitalization was 356781.45 crores. The 52-week high was 2063 and the 52-week low was 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 74609 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1795.2, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1791.9

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1795.2 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 3.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.18% or 3.3 points.

16 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1791.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kotak Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 74,609. The closing price for the day was 1791.9.

