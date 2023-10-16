Hello User
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank closed today at 1750.2, down -0.78% from yesterday's 1763.9

27 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 1763.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1750.2 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, the opening price of Kotak Bank was 1760. The closing price was 1763.85. The highest price during the day was 1769.8, while the lowest price was 1753. The market capitalization of the bank is 350,566.5 crore. The 52-week high was 2063, and the 52-week low was 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 390,615 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank closed today at ₹1750.2, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹1763.9

Today, Kotak Bank's stock closed at 1750.2, which reflects a decrease of 0.78% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -13.7. Yesterday, the closing price was 1763.9.

16 Oct 2023, 05:45 PM IST Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock today was 1747 and the high price was 1767.95.

16 Oct 2023, 03:33 PM IST Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1758.0 as against previous close of 1762.4

Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1750.25. The bid price stands at 1753.1 with a bid quantity of 400, while the offer price is 1753.3 with an offer quantity of 1600. The stock's open interest is at 29272400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:22 PM IST Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd stock is 1643.50, while the 52-week high price is 2064.40.

16 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1750.35, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1763.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1750.35. There has been a percent change of -0.77, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.55, indicating a decrease of 13.55 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:48 PM IST Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 16 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1760.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.85 (-19.55%) & 22.3 (-14.72%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 16 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 1760.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 24.45 (-5.62%) & 5.75 (-9.45%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1756.55, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1763.9

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1756.55. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.35, suggesting a decrease of 7.35 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Kotak Mahindra Bank reached a low of 1750.15 and a high of 1767.95 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 02:09 PM IST Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1758.0 as against previous close of 1762.4

Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1758.8. The bid price is slightly lower at 1758.9, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1759.5. The bid quantity stands at 400, while the offer quantity is 1200. The stock has a significant open interest of 29163600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1759.15, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1763.9

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1759.15. There has been a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.75, suggesting a decrease of 4.75 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

16 Oct 2023, 01:29 PM IST Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 16 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1760.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.1 (-17.27%) & 22.65 (-13.38%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 16 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 1760.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 24.1 (-4.1%) & 5.45 (-14.17%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock was 1750.15, while the high price was 1767.95.

16 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1758.15, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1763.9

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1758.15. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.75, meaning that the stock has decreased by 5.75.

16 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1758.0 as against previous close of 1762.4

Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1758. The bid price is 1760.05 and the offer price is 1760.65. The offer quantity is 400 and the bid quantity is also 400. The open interest for Kotak Bank is 29152800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Kotak Bank Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1757.35, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹1763.9

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock is priced at 1757.35. There has been a percent change of -0.37, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.55, suggesting a decrease of 6.55 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is 1750.15, while the high price is 1767.95.

16 Oct 2023, 12:09 PM IST Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 16 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1760.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.9 (-10.0%) & 24.5 (-6.31%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 16 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1760.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.15 (-18.9%) & 22.5 (-2.81%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM IST Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1757.2, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹1763.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1757.2. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.7, implying a decrease of 6.7 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1758.0 as against previous close of 1762.4

Kotak Bank's spot price is currently at 1757.8, with a bid price of 1760.0 and an offer price of 1760.55. The offer quantity is 800, while the bid quantity is 400. The open interest for the stock is 29169600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is 1750.15 and the high price is 1767.95.

16 Oct 2023, 11:05 AM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1757.25, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹1763.9

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1757.25, with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -6.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.38% or 6.65.

16 Oct 2023, 10:52 AM IST Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 16 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.7 (-11.82%) & 15.7 (-9.51%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 16 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.1 (-19.69%) & 14.1 (-9.32%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1760.65, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1763.9

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1760.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -3.25, which means the stock price has decreased by this amount.

16 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Kotak Mahindra Bank stock had a low price of 1750.15 and a high price of 1767.95 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1758.0 as against previous close of 1762.4

Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1754.05. The bid price is 1755.5 with a bid quantity of 800 shares, while the offer price is 1755.95 with an offer quantity of 800 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 29254400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Kotak Bank Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1756.5, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1763.9

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that its price is 1756.5 with a percent change of -0.42. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.42% compared to its previous value. The net change is -7.4, indicating that the stock has decreased by 7.4 points.

16 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1763.9, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1763.85

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1763.9. There is a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has remained relatively stable with a very small increase.

16 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1763.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank had a BSE volume of 390,615 shares. The closing price for the day was 1763.85.

