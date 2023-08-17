Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 1792.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1784.15 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the opening price of Kotak Bank was ₹1792.35 and the closing price was ₹1792.4. The high for the day was ₹1792.35 and the low was ₹1778. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹354,585.35 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2063 and the 52-week low was ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 15,027 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2023, 08:00:24 AM IST
