Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

On the last day, the opening price of Kotak Bank was ₹1792.35 and the closing price was ₹1792.4. The high for the day was ₹1792.35 and the low was ₹1778. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹354,585.35 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2063 and the 52-week low was ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 15,027 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.