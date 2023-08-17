Hello User
Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 1792.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1784.15 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, the opening price of Kotak Bank was 1792.35 and the closing price was 1792.4. The high for the day was 1792.35 and the low was 1778. The market capitalization of the bank was 354,585.35 crore. The 52-week high was 2063 and the 52-week low was 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 15,027 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

