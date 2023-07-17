Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's Stock Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1869 and closed at ₹1869.55. The stock's high for the day was ₹1886.85, while the low was ₹1860. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹372006.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 22,640 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1880.15, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1868.75 The current stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1880.15, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 11.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Share Via

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1879.8, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1868.75 The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1879.8 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 11.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.59% and the price has gone up by ₹11.05. Click here for Kotak Bank AGM Share Via

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1879.15, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1868.75 The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1879.15, which represents a 0.56 percent change. The net change in the stock price is 10.4. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, resulting in a positive change. Share Via

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1877.1, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹1868.75 The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1877.1, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 8.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% and has seen a net increase of ₹8.35. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Share Via

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1877.35, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1868.75 The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1877.35. There has been a 0.46% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.6 points. Share Via

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1878.2, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1868.75 The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1878.2. There has been a 0.51% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 9.45, suggesting a positive movement. Click here for Kotak Bank News Share Via

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1877.8, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1868.75 The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1877.8 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 9.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Share Via

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1879.85, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1868.75 The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1879.85. There has been a 0.59 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 11.1. Share Via

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1879.5, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1868.75 The current stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1879.5 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 10.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.58% or 10.75 points. Share Via

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1876.6, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1868.75 The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1876.6, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 7.85. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.42% and has gained 7.85 points. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive change in value. Click here for Kotak Bank Dividend Share Via

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1878.25, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1868.75 The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1878.25 with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 9.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.51% and the price has increased by ₹9.5. Overall, the stock is performing well with positive changes in its price. Share Via

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1876.7, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1868.75 The current stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1876.7. It has increased by 0.43% or 7.95 points. Share Via

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1872.5, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1868.75 The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1872.5. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.75. Share Via

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1873.5, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1868.75 The current stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1873.5, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 4.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% and the net change in price is ₹4.75. Click here for Kotak Bank Profit Loss Share Via

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1867.85, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹1868.75 The current price of Kotak Bank stock is ₹1867.85. It has seen a slight decrease of -0.05% in percentage change and a net change of -0.9. Share Via

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1871.65, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1868.75 The current price of Kotak Bank stock is ₹1871.65. There has been a percent change of 0.16, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.9, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.9 points. Share Via

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1872, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1869.55 The current data shows that the stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1872. There has been a 0.13 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.45. Share Via

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1869.55 yesterday On the last day, Kotak Bank had a BSE volume of 22,640 shares with a closing price of ₹1869.55. Share Via