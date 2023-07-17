Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's Stock Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1869 and closed at ₹1869.55. The stock's high for the day was ₹1886.85, while the low was ₹1860. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹372006.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 22,640 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1880.15, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 11.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1879.8 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 11.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.59% and the price has gone up by ₹11.05.
Click here for Kotak Bank AGM
The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1879.15, which represents a 0.56 percent change. The net change in the stock price is 10.4. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, resulting in a positive change.
The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1877.1, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 8.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% and has seen a net increase of ₹8.35. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1877.35. There has been a 0.46% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.6 points.
The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1878.2. There has been a 0.51% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 9.45, suggesting a positive movement.
Click here for Kotak Bank News
The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1877.8 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 9.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1879.85. There has been a 0.59 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 11.1.
The current stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1879.5 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 10.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.58% or 10.75 points.
The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1876.6, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 7.85. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.42% and has gained 7.85 points. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive change in value.
Click here for Kotak Bank Dividend
The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1878.25 with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 9.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.51% and the price has increased by ₹9.5. Overall, the stock is performing well with positive changes in its price.
The current stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1876.7. It has increased by 0.43% or 7.95 points.
The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1872.5. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.75.
The current stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1873.5, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 4.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% and the net change in price is ₹4.75.
Click here for Kotak Bank Profit Loss
The current price of Kotak Bank stock is ₹1867.85. It has seen a slight decrease of -0.05% in percentage change and a net change of -0.9.
The current price of Kotak Bank stock is ₹1871.65. There has been a percent change of 0.16, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.9, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.9 points.
The current data shows that the stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1872. There has been a 0.13 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.45.
On the last day, Kotak Bank had a BSE volume of 22,640 shares with a closing price of ₹1869.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!