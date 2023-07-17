Hello User
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:03 PM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 1868.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1880.15 per share.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1869 and closed at 1869.55. The stock's high for the day was 1886.85, while the low was 1860. The market capitalization of the bank is 372006.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 22,640 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:03 PM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1880.15, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1868.75

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1880.15, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 11.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1879.8, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1868.75

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1879.8 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 11.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.59% and the price has gone up by 11.05.



17 Jul 2023, 12:33 PM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1879.15, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1868.75

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1879.15, which represents a 0.56 percent change. The net change in the stock price is 10.4. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, resulting in a positive change.

17 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Kotak Bank Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1877.1, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹1868.75

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1877.1, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 8.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% and has seen a net increase of 8.35. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

17 Jul 2023, 12:06 PM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1877.35, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1868.75

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1877.35. There has been a 0.46% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.6 points.

17 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1878.2, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1868.75

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1878.2. There has been a 0.51% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 9.45, suggesting a positive movement.



17 Jul 2023, 11:38 AM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1877.8, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1868.75

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1877.8 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 9.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM IST Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1879.85, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1868.75

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1879.85. There has been a 0.59 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 11.1.

17 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1879.5, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1868.75

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1879.5 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 10.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.58% or 10.75 points.

17 Jul 2023, 10:48 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1876.6, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1868.75

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1876.6, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 7.85. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.42% and has gained 7.85 points. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive change in value.



17 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1878.25, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1868.75

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1878.25 with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 9.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.51% and the price has increased by 9.5. Overall, the stock is performing well with positive changes in its price.

17 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM IST Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1876.7, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1868.75

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1876.7. It has increased by 0.43% or 7.95 points.

17 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1872.5, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1868.75

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1872.5. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.75.

17 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1873.5, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1868.75

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1873.5, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 4.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% and the net change in price is 4.75.



17 Jul 2023, 09:38 AM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1867.85, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹1868.75

The current price of Kotak Bank stock is 1867.85. It has seen a slight decrease of -0.05% in percentage change and a net change of -0.9.

17 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Kotak Bank Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1871.65, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1868.75

The current price of Kotak Bank stock is 1871.65. There has been a percent change of 0.16, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.9, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.9 points.

17 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1872, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1869.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1872. There has been a 0.13 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.45.

17 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1869.55 yesterday

On the last day, Kotak Bank had a BSE volume of 22,640 shares with a closing price of 1869.55.

