Tue Oct 17 2023 15:59:51
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank closed today at ₹1771.5, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹1750.2

25 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 1750.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1771.5 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak BankPremium
Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1767.95 and closed at 1763.9. The high for the day was 1767.95 and the low was 1747. The market capitalization of the bank is 347,843.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063 and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 68,607 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:38:21 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank closed today at ₹1771.5, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹1750.2

Today, Kotak Bank stock closed at a price of 1771.5, representing a 1.22% increase from yesterday's closing price of 1750.2. The net change in the stock price was 21.3.

17 Oct 2023, 06:26:01 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Bank955.454.40.461008.7796.1667173.13
State Bank Of India576.40.70.12629.65499.35514414.63
Kotak Mahindra Bank1771.521.31.222063.01644.2351918.5
Axis Bank1008.353.150.311047.45796.9310254.37
Indusind Bank1434.7-12.1-0.841475.5990.25111317.68
17 Oct 2023, 05:30:12 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is 1750.45, while the high price is 1774.

17 Oct 2023, 03:40:55 PM IST

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1757.2 as against previous close of 1753.45

Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1773.15. The bid price is 1773.85, and the offer price is 1774.2. The offer quantity is 1600, while the bid quantity is 400. The open interest for Kotak Bank is 28,888,400.

17 Oct 2023, 03:17:14 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd stock is 1643.50, while the 52-week high price is 2064.40.

17 Oct 2023, 03:06:19 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1771.55, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹1750.2

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1771.55 with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 21.35. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.22% from its previous closing price and the net change in the stock price is 21.35.

17 Oct 2023, 02:53:16 PM IST

Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 17 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 1760.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 27.4 (+31.41%) & 10.6 (+27.71%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 17 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 1760.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 17.3 (-36.04%) & 10.4 (-41.08%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 02:36:07 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Bank952.851.80.191008.7796.1665357.6
State Bank Of India576.450.750.13629.65499.35514459.25
Kotak Mahindra Bank1765.7515.550.892063.01644.2350776.23
Axis Bank1007.252.050.21047.45796.9309915.92
Indusind Bank1434.3-12.5-0.861475.5990.25111286.65
17 Oct 2023, 02:21:59 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1764.35, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹1750.2

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1764.35 with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 14.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.81% or 14.15 from the previous trading session.

17 Oct 2023, 02:14:48 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Kotak Mahindra Bank stock reached a low of 1750.45 and a high of 1766.9 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 02:03:32 PM IST

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1757.2 as against previous close of 1753.45

Kotak Bank's spot price is currently at 1765. The bid price is slightly higher at 1768.55, while the offer price is 1769.0. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 400 each. The open interest for the stock is 29127600.

17 Oct 2023, 01:45:33 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1765.5, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹1750.2

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1765.5, with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 15.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.87% and the net change is a positive 15.3. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

17 Oct 2023, 01:31:20 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1754.92
10 Days1743.73
20 Days1761.02
50 Days1779.15
100 Days1832.56
300 Days1815.78
17 Oct 2023, 01:26:16 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is 1750.45, while the high price is 1766.9.

17 Oct 2023, 01:20:02 PM IST

Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 17 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 1760.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 27.7 (+32.85%) & 11.0 (+32.53%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 17 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 1740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1760.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.75 (-39.09%) & 17.85 (-34.01%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 01:11:53 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1764.4, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹1750.2

The stock price of Kotak Bank is currently at 1764.4, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 14.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.81% and the net change in price is 14.2. Overall, this suggests a positive movement in the stock price of Kotak Bank.

17 Oct 2023, 12:59:46 PM IST

Kotak Bank Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:38:27 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1763, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1750.2

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1763, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 12.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.73% and has experienced a net change of 12.8 points. This information provides an update on the recent performance of Kotak Bank stock.

17 Oct 2023, 12:37:01 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Bank956.755.70.61008.7796.1668080.89
State Bank Of India577.72.00.35629.65499.35515574.83
Kotak Mahindra Bank1763.012.80.732063.01644.2350229.93
Axis Bank1011.055.850.581047.45796.9311085.12
Indusind Bank1447.70.90.061475.5990.25112326.35
17 Oct 2023, 12:18:11 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is 1750.45 and the high price is 1764.5.

17 Oct 2023, 12:04:42 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy99910
Buy99910
Hold16161614
Sell3332
Strong Sell1111
17 Oct 2023, 12:04:34 PM IST

Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 17 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1760.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.25 (+11.45%) & 23.9 (+14.63%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 17 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 1740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1720.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.0 (-26.35%) & 7.85 (-28.31%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 11:29:06 AM IST

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1757.2 as against previous close of 1753.45

Kotak Bank's spot price is currently at 1758.5. The bid price is 1763.3 with a bid quantity of 800, while the offer price is 1763.8 with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for the stock is at 29168800.

17 Oct 2023, 11:25:40 AM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is 1750.45 and the high price is 1760.85.

17 Oct 2023, 11:19:21 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1759, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1750.2

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1759, with a net change of 8.8 and a percent change of 0.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 8.8 points or 0.5% compared to the previous trading session.

17 Oct 2023, 10:53:27 AM IST

Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 17 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1760.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.75 (+17.47%) & 25.0 (+19.9%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 17 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 1740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1720.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.3 (-30.31%) & 7.55 (-31.05%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 10:33:57 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1758.5, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1750.2

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1758.5. There has been a 0.47% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 8.3.

17 Oct 2023, 10:26:51 AM IST

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1757.2 as against previous close of 1753.45

Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1759. The bid price is slightly higher at 1764.25, with a bid quantity of 1600. The offer price is 1764.6, and there is an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for the stock is 29,121,600.

17 Oct 2023, 10:25:20 AM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Kotak Mahindra Bank stock's low price for the day was 1750.45, while the high price reached 1760.85.

17 Oct 2023, 09:54:56 AM IST

Kotak Bank Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:04:00 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1750.2, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹1763.9

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that its price is 1750.2. There has been a percent change of -0.78, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -13.7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value, possibly due to market conditions or other factors impacting the banking sector.

17 Oct 2023, 08:11:57 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1763.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Kotak Bank had a trading volume of 68,607 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,763.9.

