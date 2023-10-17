Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank closed today at ₹1771.5, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹1750.2

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1767.95 and closed at ₹1763.9. The high for the day was ₹1767.95 and the low was ₹1747. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹347,843.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063 and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 68,607 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank closed today at ₹1771.5, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹1750.2 Today, Kotak Bank stock closed at a price of ₹1771.5, representing a 1.22% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹1750.2. The net change in the stock price was ₹21.3.

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ICICI Bank 955.45 4.4 0.46 1008.7 796.1 667173.13 State Bank Of India 576.4 0.7 0.12 629.65 499.35 514414.63 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1771.5 21.3 1.22 2063.0 1644.2 351918.5 Axis Bank 1008.35 3.15 0.31 1047.45 796.9 310254.37 Indusind Bank 1434.7 -12.1 -0.84 1475.5 990.25 111317.68

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is ₹1750.45, while the high price is ₹1774.

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1757.2 as against previous close of 1753.45 Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1773.15. The bid price is 1773.85, and the offer price is 1774.2. The offer quantity is 1600, while the bid quantity is 400. The open interest for Kotak Bank is 28,888,400.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd stock is 1643.50, while the 52-week high price is 2064.40.

Top active options for Kotak Bank Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 17 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹1760.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹27.4 (+31.41%) & ₹10.6 (+27.71%) respectively. Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 17 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹1760.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹17.3 (-36.04%) & ₹10.4 (-41.08%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Kotak Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1754.92 10 Days 1743.73 20 Days 1761.02 50 Days 1779.15 100 Days 1832.56 300 Days 1815.78

Kotak Bank share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 9 9 9 10 Buy 9 9 9 10 Hold 16 16 16 14 Sell 3 3 3 2 Strong Sell 1 1 1 1

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1757.2 as against previous close of 1753.45 Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1759. The bid price is slightly higher at 1764.25, with a bid quantity of 1600. The offer price is 1764.6, and there is an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for the stock is 29,121,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

