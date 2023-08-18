Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank stock plunges as investors sell-off

On the last day of trading, the open price for Kotak Bank was ₹1778.1 and the close price was ₹1786.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1788.1 and a low of ₹1762.65. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹350,928.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063 and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 79,204 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.59%
|3 Months
|-13.62%
|6 Months
|-1.24%
|YTD
|-3.37%
|1 Year
|-4.02%
As of the current data, the stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1765.75. There has been a percent change of -1.15, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹20.5 in the stock price.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Kotak Bank was 79204 shares, and the closing price was ₹1786.25.
