Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank stock plunges as investors sell-off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 1786.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1765.75 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day of trading, the open price for Kotak Bank was 1778.1 and the close price was 1786.25. The stock reached a high of 1788.1 and a low of 1762.65. The market capitalization of the bank is 350,928.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063 and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 79,204 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Kotak Bank Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Kotak Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.59%
3 Months-13.62%
6 Months-1.24%
YTD-3.37%
1 Year-4.02%
18 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1765.75, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹1786.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1765.75. There has been a percent change of -1.15, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.5, suggesting a decrease of 20.5 in the stock price.

18 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1786.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Kotak Bank was 79204 shares, and the closing price was 1786.25.

