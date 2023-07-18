comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's Stock Plummets in Trading Today
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:46 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 1895.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1885.95 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1872 and closed at 1868.75. The stock had a high of 1899.6 and a low of 1866.95. The market capitalization of the company was 376,755.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 2063 and 1644.2 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 23,718 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:46:01 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1885.95, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹1895.9

Kotak Bank stock is currently priced at 1885.95. The stock has experienced a decrease in value of -0.52%, resulting in a net change of -9.95.

18 Jul 2023, 11:30:08 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1900.1, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹1895.9

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1900.1. There has been a percent change of 0.22, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.2, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 4.2 points.

18 Jul 2023, 11:22:44 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1902.85, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1895.9

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1902.85. The percent change is 0.37, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.95, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 6.95 from its previous value.

18 Jul 2023, 11:04:09 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1904, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1895.9

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1904. It has experienced a 0.43% percent change, resulting in a net change of 8.1.

18 Jul 2023, 10:47:29 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1898.9, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1895.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1898.9. There has been a 0.16% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.

18 Jul 2023, 10:36:21 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1900.6, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1895.9

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1900.6. There has been a 0.25% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.7.

18 Jul 2023, 10:22:34 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1900.8, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1895.9

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1900.8. There has been a 0.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.9.

18 Jul 2023, 10:04:12 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1900.75, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1895.9

18 Jul 2023, 09:52:12 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1901, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1895.9

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1901 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 5.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.27% and the net change is an increase of 5.1.

18 Jul 2023, 09:34:44 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1901.35, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹1895.9

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1901.35. The percentage change in the stock price is 0.29%, and the net change is 5.45.

18 Jul 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

18 Jul 2023, 09:15:08 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1898, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1895.9

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1898, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 2.1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.11% and the net change in price is 2.1 rupees.

18 Jul 2023, 09:07:18 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1895.9, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹1868.75

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1895.9. There has been a 1.45% percent change, which equates to a net change of 27.15.

18 Jul 2023, 08:23:52 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1868.75 yesterday

On the last day, Kotak Bank had a trading volume of 23,718 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1868.75.

