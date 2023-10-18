comScore
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank closed today at ₹1753.9, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹1771.5

25 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:49 PM IST
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 1771.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1753.9 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak BankPremium
Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1752 and closed at 1750.2. The highest price reached during the day was 1774 and the lowest price was 1750.45. The market capitalization of the bank is 352,076.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063 and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 41,094 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:49:01 PM IST

Today, the closing price of Kotak Bank stock was 1753.9, showing a decrease of 0.99% or a net change of -17.6. This is a decline from the previous day's closing price of 1771.5.

18 Oct 2023, 06:18:49 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Bank943.5-11.45-1.21008.7796.1658828.66
State Bank Of India572.65-3.75-0.65629.65499.35511067.9
Kotak Mahindra Bank1753.9-17.6-0.992063.01644.2348422.16
Axis Bank992.95-15.4-1.531047.45796.9305516.02
Indusind Bank1420.8-13.9-0.971475.5990.25110239.19
18 Oct 2023, 05:43:30 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is 1774.95, while the low is 1746.

18 Oct 2023, 03:29:53 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd stock is 1643.50000, while the 52-week high price is 2064.40000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:05:57 PM IST

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is at 1771.5. There has been a 1.22 percent change, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 21.3, which means the stock has increased by 21.3.

18 Oct 2023, 02:40:39 PM IST

Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 18 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.6 (-37.19%) & 13.1 (-34.66%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 18 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.25 (+32.81%) & 13.2 (+40.43%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:33:49 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:24:22 PM IST

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1771.5, with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 21.3. This means that the stock has increased by 1.22% and has gained 21.3 points in value.

18 Oct 2023, 02:19:25 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is 1750.45, while the high price is 1774.

18 Oct 2023, 02:07:51 PM IST

Kotak Bank's spot price is currently at 1771.55. The bid price is slightly lower at 1757.65, while the offer price is 1758.05. The offer quantity is 800, and the bid quantity is 400. The stock has an open interest of 28,973,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:59:52 PM IST

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1771.5 with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 21.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase of 1.22% and a net change of 21.3 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing well in the market.

18 Oct 2023, 01:32:58 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1761.09
10 Days1745.18
20 Days1757.45
50 Days1777.68
100 Days1830.85
300 Days1815.30
18 Oct 2023, 01:29:35 PM IST

Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 18 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.0 (-42.15%) & 12.05 (-39.9%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 18 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1760.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.45 (+70.31%) & 24.75 (+55.66%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:19:17 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock today was 1750.45, while the high price was 1774.

18 Oct 2023, 01:18:19 PM IST

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1771.5 with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 21.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.22% and the net change in price is 21.3.

18 Oct 2023, 01:00:17 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:52:53 PM IST

Kotak Bank's spot price is currently at 1771.55. The bid price is 1754.05, with a bid quantity of 400. The offer price stands at 1754.55, with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest is at 28,844,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 12:38:45 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers

18 Oct 2023, 12:23:24 PM IST

Kotak Bank stock is currently priced at 1771.5, which represents a 1.22% increase from the previous day. The net change in price is 21.3.

Click here for Kotak Bank AGM

18 Oct 2023, 12:17:34 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Kotak Mahindra Bank stock's low price for the day was 1750.45 and the high price was 1774.

18 Oct 2023, 12:14:06 PM IST

Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 18 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.1 (-41.32%) & 11.9 (-40.65%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 18 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of 1760.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 24.15 (+51.89%) & 5.05 (+57.81%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:52:00 AM IST

The current data for Kotak Bank's stock shows that the price is 1771.5. There has been a percent change of 1.22, indicating an increase in the stock's value. The net change is 21.3, which means that the stock has gained 21.3 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and has experienced a positive change in value.

18 Oct 2023, 11:40:21 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers

18 Oct 2023, 11:33:57 AM IST

Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1771.55. The bid price is 1754.2 with a bid quantity of 400 shares, while the offer price is 1754.75 with an offer quantity of 400 shares. The stock has an open interest of 28,664,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:16:38 AM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock was 1750.45 and the high price was 1774.

18 Oct 2023, 11:07:17 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:52:26 AM IST

Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 18 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.0 (-9.09%) & 18.35 (-8.48%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 18 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 1760.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 15.0 (-5.66%) & 2.95 (-7.81%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:32:13 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers

18 Oct 2023, 10:28:49 AM IST

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that its price is 1771.5. There has been a percent change of 1.22, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 21.3, suggesting an increase in the stock price by 21.3.

18 Oct 2023, 10:15:58 AM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is 1750.45 and the high price is 1774.

18 Oct 2023, 10:01:53 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:00:48 AM IST

Kotak Bank, with a spot price of 1771.55, is currently offering a bid price of 1772.6 and an offer price of 1773.15. The offer quantity stands at 400, matched by a bid quantity of 400. The stock has an open interest of 28,652,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 09:57:32 AM IST

Based on the current data, the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1771.5, with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 21.3.

18 Oct 2023, 09:40:58 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.88%
3 Months-5.79%
6 Months-6.18%
YTD-3.05%
1 Year-4.66%
18 Oct 2023, 09:05:33 AM IST

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1771.5 with a percent change of 1.22. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price. The net change in the stock price is 21.3, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the data indicates that Kotak Bank stock has experienced a positive trend in its price.

18 Oct 2023, 08:06:48 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1750.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Kotak Bank had a trading volume of 41,094 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 1,750.2.

