Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's stock falls in trading session

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1774.95 and closed at ₹1771.5. The high and low for the day were ₹1774.95 and ₹1746 respectively. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹348,579.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2063 and ₹1644.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 21,616 shares.
Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1744.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 1746.1, indicating a willingness of buyers to pay more. On the other hand, the offer price is 1746.75, suggesting sellers are willing to sell at a slightly higher price. The bid quantity is higher at 1200, indicating more buyers are interested. Similarly, the open interest is significant at 29177200, reflecting a large number of outstanding contracts.
The current day's low price for Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is ₹1735.3, while the high price is ₹1750.
The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1744.7 with a percent change of -0.52. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.52% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -9.2, meaning that the stock has decreased by 9.2 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.02%
|3 Months
|-6.33%
|6 Months
|-6.98%
|YTD
|-4.04%
|1 Year
|-5.72%
The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1753.9. There has been a percent change of -0.99, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -17.6, which means the stock has decreased by ₹17.6. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.
On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank had a BSE volume of 21,616 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1771.5.
