Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's stock falls in trading session

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1774.95 and closed at ₹1771.5. The high and low for the day were ₹1774.95 and ₹1746 respectively. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹348,579.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2063 and ₹1644.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 21,616 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.