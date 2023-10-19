Hello User
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's stock falls in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 1753.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1744.7 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1774.95 and closed at 1771.5. The high and low for the day were 1774.95 and 1746 respectively. The market capitalization of the bank is 348,579.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2063 and 1644.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 21,616 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1749.9 as against previous close of 1758.45

Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1744.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 1746.1, indicating a willingness of buyers to pay more. On the other hand, the offer price is 1746.75, suggesting sellers are willing to sell at a slightly higher price. The bid quantity is higher at 1200, indicating more buyers are interested. Similarly, the open interest is significant at 29177200, reflecting a large number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is 1735.3, while the high price is 1750.

19 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Kotak Bank Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1744.7, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹1753.9

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1744.7 with a percent change of -0.52. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.52% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -9.2, meaning that the stock has decreased by 9.2 points.

19 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Kotak Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.02%
3 Months-6.33%
6 Months-6.98%
YTD-4.04%
1 Year-5.72%
19 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1753.9, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹1771.5

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1753.9. There has been a percent change of -0.99, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -17.6, which means the stock has decreased by 17.6. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.

19 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1771.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank had a BSE volume of 21,616 shares. The closing price for the day was 1771.5.

