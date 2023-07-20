Hello User
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 1891.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1906.25 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1892.05 and closed at 1891.3. The stock had a high of 1914.5 and a low of 1892.05. The market capitalization of the bank was 378,812.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2063 and the 52-week low was 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 91,471 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1906.25, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹1891.3

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1906.25 with a 0.79% increase in percentage change. This represents a net change of 14.95.

20 Jul 2023, 08:17 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1891.3 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank had a BSE volume of 91,471 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,891.3.

