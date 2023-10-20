Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1745.8 and closed at ₹1753.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1751.7 and a low of ₹1735.3. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹345,468.68 crore. The 52-week high is ₹2063 and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 35,803 shares.
The Kotak Mahindra Bank stock reached a low of ₹1733 and a high of ₹1751.55 on the current day.
The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1743.9. There has been a 0.33 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.65. Overall, the stock price of Kotak Bank has experienced a small positive change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.44%
|3 Months
|-8.53%
|6 Months
|-7.73%
|YTD
|-4.86%
|1 Year
|-7.0%
The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1733.75. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.5 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Kotak Bank was 35,803 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,753.9.
