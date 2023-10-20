Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1745.8 and closed at ₹1753.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1751.7 and a low of ₹1735.3. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹345,468.68 crore. The 52-week high is ₹2063 and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 35,803 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.