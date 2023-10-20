Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 1738.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1743.9 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1745.8 and closed at 1753.9. The stock reached a high of 1751.7 and a low of 1735.3. The market capitalization of the bank is 345,468.68 crore. The 52-week high is 2063 and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 35,803 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Kotak Mahindra Bank stock reached a low of 1733 and a high of 1751.55 on the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Kotak Bank Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1743.9, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1738.25

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1743.9. There has been a 0.33 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.65. Overall, the stock price of Kotak Bank has experienced a small positive change.

20 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Kotak Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.44%
3 Months-8.53%
6 Months-7.73%
YTD-4.86%
1 Year-7.0%
20 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1733.75, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹1738.25

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1733.75. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.5, suggesting a decrease of 4.5 in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1753.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Kotak Bank was 35,803 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,753.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.