Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at a price of ₹1805.15 and closed at ₹1815.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1812.55 and a low of ₹1795 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹357,244.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, while the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 75,417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.