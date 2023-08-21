Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Stock Slides in Trading Today
1 min read.Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM ISTLivemint
Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 1765.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1750.45 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1763 and closed at ₹1765.75. The stock had a high of ₹1768.55 and a low of ₹1747. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹347,887.75 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2063 and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 95,008 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Aug 2023, 09:04:07 AM IST
Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1750.45, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹1765.75
The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1750.45. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -15.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹15.3 in the stock price.
21 Aug 2023, 08:22:48 AM IST
Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1765.75 on last trading day
On the last day, Kotak Bank's BSE volume was 95008 shares, and the closing price was ₹1765.75.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!