Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 1957.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1955.85 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1956.8 and closed at ₹1957.4. The stock had a high of ₹1987 and a low of ₹1951.2. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹388,678.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063 and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The stock had a trading volume of 55,488 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:11:06 AM IST
