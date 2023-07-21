Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank sees gains in trading

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1956.8 and closed at ₹1957.4. The stock had a high of ₹1987 and a low of ₹1950.8. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹388,579.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2063, while the 52-week low was ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 60,024 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1971.65. There has been a percent change of 0.73, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 14.25, which suggests that the stock has gained 14.25 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively with a slight upward trend.
On the last day, the trading volume of Kotak Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 60,039 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹1957.4.
