Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank sees gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:36 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 1957.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1964.65 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1956.8 and closed at 1957.4. The stock had a high of 1987 and a low of 1950.8. The market capitalization of the bank was 388,579.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2063, while the 52-week low was 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 60,024 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1964.65, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1957.4

The current price of Kotak Bank stock is 1964.65 with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 7.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 11:22 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1971.65, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1957.4

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1971.65. There has been a percent change of 0.73, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 14.25, which suggests that the stock has gained 14.25 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively with a slight upward trend.

Click here for Kotak Bank Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1961.3, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1957.4

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1961.3, with a net change of 3.9. This represents a percent change of 0.2%.

21 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1955.7, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹1957.4

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that its price is 1955.7 with a percent change of -0.09. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.09% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -1.7, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1.7 points.

21 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1958.2, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1957.4

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1958.2 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.04% and the net change in price is 0.8.

21 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1957.4 yesterday

On the last day, the trading volume of Kotak Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 60,039 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1957.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.