Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank shares slide in today's trading session

On the last day, Kotak Bank had an opening price of ₹1789.75 and a closing price of ₹1797.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1803.1 and a low of ₹1776.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹356,151.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, while the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The stock had a trading volume of 29,822 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1792. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.31%, resulting in a net change of -5.5.
