Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank shares slide in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 1797.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1792 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank had an opening price of 1789.75 and a closing price of 1797.5. The stock reached a high of 1803.1 and a low of 1776.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 356,151.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, while the 52-week low is 1644.2. The stock had a trading volume of 29,822 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1792, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹1797.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1792. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.31%, resulting in a net change of -5.5.

21 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1797.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Kotak Bank was 29,822 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,797.5.

